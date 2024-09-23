Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,103.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,157.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,899.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,692.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

