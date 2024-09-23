Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,155 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $212.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.