Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.