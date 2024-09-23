Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of REV Group worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59,814 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of REV Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 257.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

