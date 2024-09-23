Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RSPG stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- See Why Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Growth Demands Attention
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.