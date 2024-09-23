Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $249,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $107.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

