QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,330.54 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $163,420.22 and $1,330.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,483.83 or 0.99972350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196723 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,258.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.