VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.60 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

