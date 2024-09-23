KOK One Day Volume Reaches $101,492.16 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $328,690.98 and approximately $101,492.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,483.83 or 0.99972350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0006584 USD and is down -10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $102,413.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.