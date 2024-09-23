Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $34.53 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,762.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.00533604 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00076699 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09366295 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,904,690.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

