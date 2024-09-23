LimeWire (LMWR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. LimeWire has a market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,982,475 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 295,982,475.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18205349 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,938,561.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

