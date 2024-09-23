First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.96 billion and $5.21 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00271914 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,961,363,663 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,941,366,061.86. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00080445 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $4,284,902,427.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.