Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.0062

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $793.22 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Get Hxro alerts:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

