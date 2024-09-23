Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 90,343 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 351.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,343 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

