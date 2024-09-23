Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 15,636 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $907,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $572.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

