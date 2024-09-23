American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.57

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.57 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

The company has a market cap of $987.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

