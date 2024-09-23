Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.18 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,624 shares of company stock worth $77,580,547. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

