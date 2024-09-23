American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 2.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $238.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

