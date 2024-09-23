Xponance Inc. Has $24.15 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $273.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,362 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

