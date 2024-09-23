Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.93 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

