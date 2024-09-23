Xponance Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $539.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $536.19 and a 200 day moving average of $529.47.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

