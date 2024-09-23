Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

XOM opened at $115.27 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

