Interval Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329,094 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $65,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.4 %

DAL opened at $46.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

