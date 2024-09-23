Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 101.1% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 512,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 257,549 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 810,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

