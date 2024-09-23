100,375 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

