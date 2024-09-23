Xponance Inc. Sells 3,521 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

