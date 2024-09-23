Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $368.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

