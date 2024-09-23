ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,871 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $10,394,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after buying an additional 389,098 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

