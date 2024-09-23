ProShare Advisors LLC Has $41.22 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.2% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

