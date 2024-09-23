ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $65,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,056,000 after buying an additional 299,721 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.