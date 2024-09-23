The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

