Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,124 shares of company stock valued at $219,855,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

