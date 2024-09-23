Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

