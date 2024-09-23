Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220,696 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.