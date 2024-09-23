Profund Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

