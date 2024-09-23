Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

