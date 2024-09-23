Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $364.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.