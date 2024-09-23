Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,515 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

