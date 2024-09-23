Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.88 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $526.60. The stock has a market cap of $474.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

