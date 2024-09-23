Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DDFG Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

