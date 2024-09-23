Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,899 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.35 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.