Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $22.61 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 228,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Itron by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 166.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itron by 72.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

