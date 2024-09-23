FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,625 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.91% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $5,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 449,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $9.24 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 49.85%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

