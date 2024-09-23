Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 23,188 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

