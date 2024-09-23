Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $29.25 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

