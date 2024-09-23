Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $34.92 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085,719 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,633,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

