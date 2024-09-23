Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $39.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $53.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,383 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.