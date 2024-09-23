Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 108,058 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.