Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo stock opened at $268.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 276.64 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.28.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,695,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,695,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $19,459,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

