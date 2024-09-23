Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 589,585 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589,585 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $30,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

